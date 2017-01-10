Σύμφωνα με αναφορά του Robert Scoble, η Apple συνεργάζεται με την Carl Zeiss με στόχο την ανάπτυξη Augmented Reality γυαλιών. Η είδηση προήλθε από υπάλληλο της Carl Zeiss AG ο οποίος εκμυστηρεύτηκε την συνεργασία των 2 εταιρειών στον Scoble, κατά τη διάρκεια της CES 2017.



A Zeiss employee confirmed the rumors that Apple and Carl Zeiss AG are working on a light pair of augmented reality/mixed reality glasses that may be announced this year. (I thought it was next year but now that I saw this I believe it will happen this year). Carl Zeiss is in the AR part of CES. But it is NOT showing off its mixed reality optics. Why not? I said “Tim Cook didn’t let you” and the employees around me smiled nervously.

Υπενθυμίζουμε πως σύμφωνα με παλαιότερη αναφορά του Financial Times, η Apple εργάζεται επάνω σε τεχνολογίες Virtual & Augmented Reality, έχοντας μάλιστα φτιάξει headset prototypes, ήδη από τις αρχές του 200, όταν ο Steve Jobs ήταν ακόμη στο τιμόνι της εταιρείας.

Το αρχικό project, σύμφωνα με την αναφορά, διακόπηκε διότι η τεχνολογία ήταν ακόμη “ανώριμη”. Ωστόσο τα τελευταία χρόνια παρατηρούνται πολλές μετακινήσεις εξειδικευμένων στελεχών (άτομα από την HoloLens, την Lytro κ.α. εταιρείες) αλλά και εξαγορές ολόκληρων εταιρειών του χώρου (βλ. Polar Rose, PrimeSense, Flyby Media, Emotient, Faceshift κ.α.), γεγονός που δεν αφήνει περιθώρια για παρερμηνείες: η Apple ασχολείται εκ νέου με τις τεχνολογίες VR/AR.

Εξάλλου, σε πρόσφατη συνέντευξη του στο BuzzFeed News ο CEO της Apple, Tim Cook, μας έδωσε ακόμη περισσότερα στοιχεία για τις μελλοντικές κινήσεις της εταιρείας:

VR, I think, has some interesting applications, but I don’t think it’s a broad-based technology like AR. Augmented reality will take some time to get right, but I do think that it’s profound. We might … have a more productive conversation, if both of us have an AR experience standing here, right? And so I think that things like these are better when they’re incorporated without becoming a barrier to our talking. … You want the technology to amplify it, not to be a barrier. There’s no substitute for human contact. And so you want the technology to encourage that. We are high on AR for the long run. I think AR can be huge.

