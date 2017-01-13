Περισσότεροι από 80 χαρακτήρες του Star Wars σας περιμένουν να τους οδηγήσετε σε επικές real-time PvP μάχες έναντι παικτών από ολόκληρο τον κόσμο!

BATTLE or join forces with other players and friends from around the globe in real-time 1v1 or 2v2 PvP arena battles.

LEAD a team of iconic Star Wars™ characters including Han Solo, Darth Vader, and even new Rogue One™ A Star Wars™ Story characters such as Jyn Erso or Grand Moff Tarkin!

COLLECT character cards and upgrade your favorites to create the ideal Rebel or Imperial squad while leveraging powerful character duos that boost your effectiveness in battle.

COMPETE to earn rewards, special characters and bonus items by participating in events as you climb to the top of the leaderboards on your journey for galactic dominance!

Star Wars: Force Arena – Τιμή: Δωρεάν (περιλαμβάνει In-app purchases)



Σχολιασμός στο forum

About Vasilis Ananiadis Ο ζωντανός θρύλος της Ελληνικής blogόσφαιρας, ο αβυσσαλέος master του SEO, o πρίγκηπας των Social Media, ο τυφώνας των Web Startups, ο οργασμός της ιντερνετικής επιτυχίας. Τώρα και στο twitter: @vananiadis