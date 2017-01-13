Star Wars: Force Arena

By
Posted on Friday January 13th, 2017 / 13:12

Περισσότεροι από 80 χαρακτήρες του Star Wars σας περιμένουν να τους οδηγήσετε σε επικές real-time PvP μάχες έναντι παικτών από ολόκληρο τον κόσμο!

  • BATTLE or join forces with other players and friends from around the globe in real-time 1v1 or 2v2 PvP arena battles.
  • LEAD a team of iconic Star Wars™ characters including Han Solo, Darth Vader, and even new Rogue One™ A Star Wars™ Story characters such as Jyn Erso or Grand Moff Tarkin!
Star Wars: Force Arena
  • COLLECT character cards and upgrade your favorites to create the ideal Rebel or Imperial squad while leveraging powerful character duos that boost your effectiveness in battle.
  • COMPETE to earn rewards, special characters and bonus items by participating in events as you climb to the top of the leaderboards on your journey for galactic dominance!

Star Wars: Force Arena – Τιμή: Δωρεάν (περιλαμβάνει In-app purchases)
