Περισσότεροι από 80 χαρακτήρες του Star Wars σας περιμένουν να τους οδηγήσετε σε επικές real-time PvP μάχες έναντι παικτών από ολόκληρο τον κόσμο!
- BATTLE or join forces with other players and friends from around the globe in real-time 1v1 or 2v2 PvP arena battles.
- LEAD a team of iconic Star Wars™ characters including Han Solo, Darth Vader, and even new Rogue One™ A Star Wars™ Story characters such as Jyn Erso or Grand Moff Tarkin!
- COLLECT character cards and upgrade your favorites to create the ideal Rebel or Imperial squad while leveraging powerful character duos that boost your effectiveness in battle.
- COMPETE to earn rewards, special characters and bonus items by participating in events as you climb to the top of the leaderboards on your journey for galactic dominance!
Star Wars: Force Arena – Τιμή: Δωρεάν (περιλαμβάνει In-app purchases)
