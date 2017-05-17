Σύμφωνα με ενημερωτικό email της Apple, από τις 15 Ιουνίου 2017, τα 3rd party apps θα χρειάζονται δικό τους, ξεχωριστό, password για πρόσβαση στο iCloud και τα δεδομένα των χρηστών που φυλάσσονται εκεί:

Beginning on 15 June, app-specific passwords will be required to access your iCloud data using third-party apps such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird, or other mail, contacts and calendar services not provided by Apple.

If you are already signed in to a third-party app using your primary Apple ID password, you will be signed out automatically when this change takes effect. You will need to generate an app-specific password and sign in again.