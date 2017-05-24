PES 2017 mobile: Διαθέσιμο στο App store

Η Konami έκανε πριν από λίγα λεπτά διαθέσιμη την έκδοση του PES 2017 για συσκευές iOS διαμέσου του App store!

Η εταιρεία έχει λάβει άδεια για την χρήση των πραγματικών ομάδων, παικτών και σταδίων, καθώς και της διοργάνωσης του UEFA Champions League. Το Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 Μobile βασίζεται στην ίδια μηχανή gaming με την έκδοση για κονσόλες και το gameplay είναι βελτιστοποιημένο για τις οθόνες των smartphones και των tablets.

PES 2017 -PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER – Τιμή: Δωρεάν (περιλαμβάνει In-app Purchases)

PES 2017 mobile features:



The PES 2017 mobile experience —Take total control of every action on the field in a way that only the Pro Evolution Soccer franchise can deliver. Natural player movements, precision passing and in-depth tactics bring the true experience of the beautiful game to your mobile device.

Swipe to pass, tap to shoot —Controller actions have been optimized to make playing on your mobile device feel as smooth and exciting as a PES action game should. Utilize advanced controls for precise passing and controlled shooting. Classic virtual pad controls are also available. Master your technique and feel the excitement of scoring the winning goal in the ultimate action soccer game.

Official club partnerships — Scout and recruit thousands of soccer stars from the best teams in Europe, South America and Asia. Prepare to feel what it takes to play with or against stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique.

The official EUFA Champions League —Experience official visuals from the UEFA Champions League as you compete against the top teams in Europe.

Build your winning eleven team —Acquire players through Scouts, Agents or the Scout Auction. Choose the best players to fit your unique tactics (e.g. Giroud has excellent physicality and Ozil excellent balance). Every player is unique and every match is a new experience.

Local and online multiplayer—Challenge Friends in Local Match or discover new rivals in Online Match mode. PES 2017 mobile now lets you play PES on-the-go, anytime and anywhere.

