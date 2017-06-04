Πληροφοριοδότης μέσα από την Foxconn μοιράζεται πληροφορίες που αφορούν το iPhone 8 (iPhoneX), το Siri Speaker, τα γυαλιά Επαυξημένης Πραγματικότητας και άλλα επερχόμενα προϊόντα της Apple τα οποία δοκιμάζονται/αναπτύσσονται με στόχο να κυκλοφορήσουν το επόμενο δωδεκάμηνο!

Η διαρροή έγινε στο Reddit όπου οι moderators εξακρίβωσαν τα στοιχεία του πληροφοριοδότη!

Είναι ίσως η πρώτη φορά που έχουμε τόσες αξιόπιστες πληροφορίες σχετικά με EVT/DVT προϊόντα της Apple, οπότε πάρτε βαθιά ανάσα και ξεκινήστε την ανάγνωση!

EVT: Engineering validation test. Most of this is done internally by Apple; some samples are done to test for mass production optimization before DFM; design for mass production DVT: Design verification testing. – making sure the product can be mass produced and tweaking the design of necessary to maximise production efficiency. Medium-late stages of new product development.

iPhone 8 (iPhoneX)

To Touch ID θα είναι ενσωματωμένο στην οθόνη ενώ η εμπρόσθια κάμερα θα διαθέτει τεχνολογία σάρωσης ίριδας για βιομετρική ταυτοποίηση του χρήστη. Τα πρόσφατα σχέδια που έχουμε δει να διαρρέουν στο διαδίκτυο είναι πολύ κοντά στο πραγματικό μοντέλο.

Το iPhone 8 (iPhoneX) θα είναι αδιάβροχο (water resistant), θα υποστηρίζει τεχνολογία ασύρματης φόρτισης ενώ η θύρα φόρτισης παραμένει Lightning και δεν θα αντικατασταθεί με USB C.



Q: Will the iPhone feature Facial Detection and a Retina Scanner for biometrics? A: Yes, included in the front facing camera modules. Q: We’ve seen dummy iPhone 8 models in two designs. One that resembles existing phone with a narrower bezel and rear Touch ID and another that is a more radical sandwich of stainless steel and glass, edge to edge display (with cutout for front camera/sensors) and no Touch ID. Can you confirm that either or both of these designs were real at one stage and which is the one you think they have commited to? A: Neither.

It was more like an iPhone 7 with glass and without the AuthenTec’s capacitive touch module.

We saw test units with fingerprint scanners mounted below the glass but performance and yield rates were not good. I’ve seen reports of a rear fingerprint scanner which I haven’t seen; our team thinks the previous design + camera authentication is more likely given our intelligence. Q: Could you clarify that – are you saying iPhone 8 won’t have Touch ID but will instead use camera auth for everything Touch ID is currently used for? A: EVT did have Touch ID but not capacitive unit. Instead in manufacturing it was bonded to glass substrate. There was issues but this was the original design. Q: Since you say you haven’t had any exposure to post Chinese New Year iPhone 8 EVTs, couldn’t that mean that the leaks we are seeing now are what its gonna be like, because they have changed the design post Chinese New Year and these leaks came out after? A: Designs don’t change that radically, by the time Apple submits it to test at Hon Hai it’s a mature design. Q: Thanks for the answer! One thing that hasn’t been definitively answered is will Touch ID be on the back or under the screen. A: It’s under the screen. Q: What style/form will the bezel take on the iPhone “8”? A: iPhone 7 + less bezel on y axis due to new authentication module. More glass in chassis. Q: Are the y bezels like the x bezels now, or are they bigger? A: Almost uniform except for top near face / camera sensors. Q: Will the iPhone X have wireless charging? Will the iPhone X be more water resistant than the iPhone 7? A: Water resistant. Wireless charging. Lightning not USB C as reported. Q: Is there a chance Apple will switch to USB-C on their iDevices as well? A: No. Lightning is standard with new battery charging chipset from TI. Q: Is Lighting equipped with faster charging though? A: Yes. We assumed they retained lightning due to lisc cost revenue but it still allows fast charging.

iPhone 7s

Το iPhone 7s θα διαθέτει αλουμινένιο περίβλημα – το γυαλί θα αποτελέσει αποκλειστικότητα του iPhone 8 (iPhoneX) και δεν θα διαθέτει τεχνολογία ασύρματης φόρτισης.

Q: Will there be an iPhone 7 refresh (7S) along with iPhone X? A: Yes, aluminium unibody instead of the glass chassis on the iPhone X. Q: Everything else is same as iPhone X? Thank you A: No wireless charging for 7s.

Apple AR Glasses (Project Mirrorshades – Apple Iris)

Τα έξυπνα γυαλιά της Apple με τεχνολογία Επαυξημένης Πραγματικότητας (Augmented Reality) δεν αποτελούν απλά μία φήμη. Αποτελούν το επόμενο μεγάλο στοίχημα της Apple το οποίο αν υλοποιηθεί σωστά – όπως το π.χ. iPhone – θα αλλάξει το μέλλον της καθημερινότητας μας. Υποστηρίζουν χειρισμό μέσω φωνητικών εντολών αλλά και κινήσεων του κεφαλιού του χρήστη ενώ διαθέτουν και αισθητήρα αφής στο βραχίονα για χειρισμό έντασης φωνής, αποδοχή κλήσεων κτλ.

Rough bill of materials of Project Mirrorshades – Apple Iris Kopin NED Acetate frame

Polarisized or prescription lens with Zeiss smart optics

Bone induction modules

Microphones (noise cancellation)

Light sensor

Accelerometer for step tracking and head movement app navigation

Magnetometer for navigation

Capacitive Pavel

Ceramic battery

Apple chipset

Charging circuit BL5

Induction module

Q: What colour(s) were the frames/arms?

What shade(s) were the lenses? Mirrored, darkened or transparent?

What finish was allied to the frames/arms?

What shape were the frames and lenses? Can yo compare them to any classic glasses styles like Raybans or Oakleys?

What sizing options did you test? A: Crystal, champagne and black.

We only saw transparent reader lens but I understand they can procure polarised or prescription lenses

Cellulose acetate Injection mold frames into an aluminum mold. Colors are added and tumbled for finish.

P3 frame design

Two sizes, men’s and woman’s Q: What control interfaces did the Glasses have? A: Microphone for voice, accelerator meter and magnetometer for steps could be used for apps like tinder, nod for yes, shake for no, small capacitive strip on arm for accept calls, volume functions. Q: What is the likelihood that the Apple Glasses project is cancelled? Is there anything unique about Apple’s design? A: 65%. Very unique design, if it can be done properly will be like what the iphone did 10 years ago. Q: Can you share any more information on the glasses? What’s such a unique feature that makes them stand out design wise? A: AR to mass consumers. Q: What control interfaces did the Glasses have? A: Microphone for voice, accelerator meter and magnetometer for steps could be used for apps like tinder, nod for yes, shake for no, small capacitive strip on arm for accept calls, volume functions. Q: How do the glasses work? Projecting an image onto the lens (small field of view) or projecting onto the eye (more advanced, but unlimited field of view), or something else?! A: Prism that conveys NED display image to lens. Q: What resolution was the display image on the lense? A: 428×240 resolution.

iPad

Q: Any news on the new iPads? A: Sorry, we don’t have sufficient intelligence at the Sichuan campuses; we can confirm the new third iPad size however.

Siri Home Speaker

Το έξυπνο ηχείο της Apple, για το οποίο λάβαμε πληροφορίες τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες, διαθέτει σχεδιασμό που θυμίζει το Mac Pro και αξιοποιεί έναν ειδικά προσαρμοσμένο A9 επεξεργαστή της Apple. Αναμένεται να ανακοινωθεί στην WWDC ’17 αλλά πιθανώς η κυκλοφορία του να καθυστερήσει για μερικούς μήνες αργότερα.

Q: How big will the speaker be ? Like the size of the Mac Pro ? A: Hon Hai lost contract to another EMS. Same shape but smaller. We have no seen design since Chinese Lunar Year; long time ago. Q: Was there a screen on the older version you saw? A: Yes; but we tested three designs, one design without camera, without screen Q: What was the camera used for? Do you think the version that will be announced have a camera and screen? A: Not sure; it moved to a different facility; I imagine it could monitor movement and allow video chat functionality. Q: Does anything suggest the rumored AI chip will make it into any 2017/2018 products? A: A modified A9 chip will be in Siri home speaker. Q: Will the Siri speaker be unveiled at WWDC? A: Hon Hai lost this contract; we would predict given production schedule; announce but not release until later in year. EVT to DFM went to another EMS so we do not have intelligence on this project.

MacBook

Η Apple δοκιμάζει την τεχνολογία “smart any key” για τα νέα MacBook. Στο σημείο αυτό αξίζει να θυμηθούμε είδηση περί συνεργασίας με την startup Sonder και το “μαγικό πληκτρολόγιο” της με τεχνολογία Ink-display στο κάθε του πλήκτρο:

Εκτός όμως από το νέο “έξυπνο πληκτρολόγιο”, αναμένουμε νέες σχεδιαστικές γραμμές με περισσότερο γυαλί, περισσότερο μαύρο χρώμα και… την επανεμφάνιση του φωτιζόμενου Apple logo! Όσον αφορά το hardware, το MacBook Pro 15” θα αποκτήσει επιλογή και για 32GB RAM. Τέλος, αποχαιρετάμε τα MacBook Air μια για πάντα.

Q: What’s “smart any key” ? A: Foxconn JV with startup; keyboard with e-paper display embedded in new keyboard. Testing of two e-paper technologies; E-ink in black and white and color, other a color Qualcomm display (cancelled due to IP dispute). Q: Interesting. Are those keys low profile butterfly like on 2016 MacBooks or different? A: Low profile but very different mechanism not by Apple; by Hon Hai JV. Q: Is the smart key keyboard replacing the Touchbar? Or will Apple have both the Any Key technology AND a Touchbar? A: Both. Function row is OLED touchbar: remaining keys are e-paper smart keys. Q: When do you expect the consumer to see this new keyboard? Thanks for all the info! A: Still being tested for new custom displays; late 2018 /2019. Q: Will the smart any keys be backlit? Sounds annoying to use at night. A: Yes, front lit technically. Q: Other than keyboard, any interesting hardware features of a future iMac or MacBook you can share? A: Tests on updated design language. More glass and dark black body. Reintroduce white apple light. Q: Would you say the design is similar to the Thunderbolt Display? A: Somewhat; similar to the black iPhone 7 and the iPhone X finish (like iPhone 4). Q: Will MacBook Pros have 32Gb RAM option? How about better GPUs? A: Yes for 15 inch MacBook. Q: What’s new with the 12″ MacBook? Will it finally get a better webcam? A: We haven’t had significant exposure on 2017 Macbooks; updated SOC but no much changes. Most of our sources are for NPI products, like EVT’s for next year. Q: Is Apple done with the MacBook Air or Will we see a new version in 2017? A: This line is discontinued.

iMacs

Τα επόμενης γενιάς iMac θα λάβουν αναβαθμίσεις, ωστόσο το πλήρες redesign της συσκευής μαζί με το έξυπνο πληκτρολόγιο με τεχνολογία “smart any key” θα έρθει το 2018, όχι φέτος.

Q: Apple has recently said there will be new iMacs coming later this year. Will there be a complete hardware/chassis redesign(such as being thinner or having narrower bezels), or will they be just a spec update with the same current designs? A: SOC update for 2017; incremental update. The full hardware design + smart keys are delayed to 2018.

Σχολιασμός στο forum

About Vasilis Ananiadis Ο ζωντανός θρύλος της Ελληνικής blogόσφαιρας, ο αβυσσαλέος master του SEO, o πρίγκηπας των Social Media, ο τυφώνας των Web Startups, ο οργασμός της ιντερνετικής επιτυχίας. Τώρα και στο twitter: @vananiadis

Tags: iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone X, Siri Home Speaker