Αναμονή τέλος! Το Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition είναι από σήμερα διαθέσιμο στο App store με 25 χαρακτήρες, γραφικά υψηλής ανάλυσης, υποστήριξη χειριστηρίων MFi, arcade αλλά και multiplayer mode για μάχες μέχρι τελικής πτώσεως ανάμεσα σε παίχτες από ολόκληρο τον κόσμο!

Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition

Fight as 25 Street Fighter characters (three new characters and six more coming as free updates)

Higher resolution graphics and wide screen support

Intuitive virtual pad controls allow players to execute full move sets including Unique Attacks, Special Moves, Focus Attacks, Super Combos and Ultra Combos

Take your game to the next level with a MFi controller like the Gamevice (MFi controllers do not work in menus, they fully function in multiplayer and single-player gameplay.)

Battle head-to-head against players from around the world via Wifi

Single player “arcade” and multiplayer modes.

Unleash super moves with a tap of the “SP” button.

Four levels of difficulty.

Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition – Τιμή: €5,49





Recommended Devices:

iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPod Touch(6th Gen), iPad (2017 model),iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad mini Retina, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4, iPad Pro (9.7-inch), iPad Pro (12.9-inch)

Recommended iOS:

iOS10.0～iOS 10.3.2

