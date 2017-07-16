Τέλος στους VPN/root certificate-based Adblockers για το iOS

H Apple λαμβάνει σκληρή στάση απέναντι στους VPN/root-Adblockers, απαγορεύοντας την αναβάθμιση εκδόσεων τους στο App store – και την καταχώρηση νέων εφαρμογών – όπως πρόσφατα ανακάλυψαν οι developers του Adblock & Weblock, λόγω παραβίασης των παραγράφων 4.2 και 4.2.1 των App Store Developer Guidelines:
Your app should include features, content, and UI that elevate it beyond a repackaged website. If your app is not particularly useful, unique, or “app-like,” it doesn’t belong on the App Store. If your App doesn’t provide some sort of lasting entertainment value, or is just plain creepy, it may not be accepted.
Apps should use APIs and frameworks for their intended purposes and indicate that integration in their app description. For example, the HomeKit framework should provide home automation services; and HealthKit should be used for health and fitness purposes and integrate with the Health app.
Τόσο το Adblock όσο και το Weblock αποτελούν πολύ δημοφιλείς λύσεις adblocking με 1.000.000 και 750.000 downloads αντίστοιχα. Ωστόσο πλέον δεν μπορούν να αναβαθμιστούν ενώ άγνωστο παραμένει το αν θα παραμείνουν στο App store ή αν η Apple τις κατεβάσει.
Τα Safari Content Blockers δεν επηρεάζονται από την πολιτική της Apple.
Στο σημείο αυτό αξίζει να αναφερθεί πως οι διαφημίσεις που κόβουν οι Safari Content Blockers δεν αποφέρουν κανένα διαφημιστικό έσοδο στην Apple. Από την άλλη, οι διαφημίσεις που κόβουν οι VPN/root-Adblockers επηρεάζουν και το Apple News.app, το οποίο είναι κάτι που προφανώς δεν αρέσει στην Apple.
Σε σχετική ερώτηση που τέθηκε προς την Apple για την αλλαγή πολιτικής απέναντι στους VPN/root-Adblockers, η εταιρεία απάντησε πως ουσιαστικά δεν πρόκειται για νέα πολιτική αλλά για εφαρμογή της ήδη υπάρχουσας:
“This is not a new guideline. We have never allowed apps on the App Store that are designed to interfere with the performance or capabilities of other apps.”
“We have always supported advertising as one of the many ways that developers can make money with apps.”
