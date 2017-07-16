Τέλος στους VPN/root certificate-based Adblockers για το iOS

H Apple λαμβάνει σκληρή στάση απέναντι στους VPN/root-Adblockers, απαγορεύοντας την αναβάθμιση εκδόσεων τους στο App store – και την καταχώρηση νέων εφαρμογών – όπως πρόσφατα ανακάλυψαν οι developers του Adblock & Weblock, λόγω παραβίασης των παραγράφων 4.2 και 4.2.1 των App Store Developer Guidelines:

Your app should include features, content, and UI that elevate it beyond a repackaged website. If your app is not particularly useful, unique, or “app-like,” it doesn’t belong on the App Store. If your App doesn’t provide some sort of lasting entertainment value, or is just plain creepy, it may not be accepted.

Apps should use APIs and frameworks for their intended purposes and indicate that integration in their app description. For example, the HomeKit framework should provide home automation services; and HealthKit should be used for health and fitness purposes and integrate with the Health app.