DuckTales: Remastered στα €2,29 από €5,49

To DuckTales, ένα από τα κορυφαία games για το NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) το οποίο επανακυκλοφόρησε το 2013 ως DuckTales: Remastered είναι διαθέσιμο για iPhone, iPad και iPod touch (Universal app) σε προσφορά μέσω του App store!
DuckTales: Remastered features
- Play as Scrooge McDuck in this remastering of the classic, side-scrolling platformer game
- Explore the Himalayas, Amazon, Transylvania, African mines, and Moon in search of the five Legendary Treasures
- Attack enemies with Scrooge’s iconic pogo jump and cane swing
- Batle and defeat villains in epic boss fights
- Power up with invincibility and discover extra hearts to increase health
- Collect gems to unlock over 90 pieces of production art from the original TV series
- Bluetooth controller supported
- Hand-drawn animated sprites and richly painted level backgrounds
- Original voice talent, including Alan Young, Frank Welker, Russi Taylor and June Foray
- New Easy mode for casual and younger players, and new Extreme mode for devoted fans
- Digitally-enhanced soundtrack featuring modern amplified iterations of the classic melodies
- Expanded storyline and character narration
DuckTales: Remastered – Τιμή: €2,29 από €5,49
