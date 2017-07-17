DuckTales: Remastered στα €2,29 από €5,49

0 SHARES Share Tweet

To DuckTales, ένα από τα κορυφαία games για το NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) το οποίο επανακυκλοφόρησε το 2013 ως DuckTales: Remastered είναι διαθέσιμο για iPhone, iPad και iPod touch (Universal app) σε προσφορά μέσω του App store!

DuckTales: Remastered features

Play as Scrooge McDuck in this remastering of the classic, side-scrolling platformer game

Explore the Himalayas, Amazon, Transylvania, African mines, and Moon in search of the five Legendary Treasures

Attack enemies with Scrooge’s iconic pogo jump and cane swing

Batle and defeat villains in epic boss fights

Power up with invincibility and discover extra hearts to increase health

Collect gems to unlock over 90 pieces of production art from the original TV series

Bluetooth controller supported

Hand-drawn animated sprites and richly painted level backgrounds

Original voice talent, including Alan Young, Frank Welker, Russi Taylor and June Foray

New Easy mode for casual and younger players, and new Extreme mode for devoted fans

Digitally-enhanced soundtrack featuring modern amplified iterations of the classic melodies

Expanded storyline and character narration

DuckTales: Remastered – Τιμή: €2,29 από €5,49



Περισσότερες προσφορές σε επιλεγμένα παιχνίδια και εφαρμογές του App store, θα βρείτε εδώ

