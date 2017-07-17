DuckTales: Remastered στα €2,29 από €5,49

By
Posted on Monday July 17th, 2017 / 00:41

To DuckTales, ένα από τα κορυφαία games για το NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) το οποίο επανακυκλοφόρησε το 2013 ως DuckTales: Remastered είναι διαθέσιμο για iPhone, iPad και iPod touch (Universal app) σε προσφορά μέσω του App store!

DuckTales: Remastered features

  • Play as Scrooge McDuck in this remastering of the classic, side-scrolling platformer game
  • Explore the Himalayas, Amazon, Transylvania, African mines, and Moon in search of the five Legendary Treasures
  • Attack enemies with Scrooge’s iconic pogo jump and cane swing
  • Batle and defeat villains in epic boss fights
  • Power up with invincibility and discover extra hearts to increase health
  • Collect gems to unlock over 90 pieces of production art from the original TV series
  • Bluetooth controller supported
  • Hand-drawn animated sprites and richly painted level backgrounds
  • Original voice talent, including Alan Young, Frank Welker, Russi Taylor and June Foray
  • New Easy mode for casual and younger players, and new Extreme mode for devoted fans
  • Digitally-enhanced soundtrack featuring modern amplified iterations of the classic melodies
  • Expanded storyline and character narration

DuckTales: Remastered – Τιμή: €2,29 από €5,49
Appstore-download-button

Περισσότερες προσφορές σε επιλεγμένα παιχνίδια και εφαρμογές του App store, θα βρείτε εδώ

About Vasilis Ananiadis

Ο ζωντανός θρύλος της Ελληνικής blogόσφαιρας, ο αβυσσαλέος master του SEO, o πρίγκηπας των Social Media, ο τυφώνας των Web Startups, ο οργασμός της ιντερνετικής επιτυχίας. Τώρα και στο twitter: @vananiadis




Comments are closed.