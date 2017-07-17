15 SHARES Share Tweet

Το sequel του Motorsport Manager, του κορυφαίου F1 manager simulation για iOS, είναι εδώ! Το Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 έρχεται με ακόμη μεγαλύτερο βάθος παιχνιδιού, νέο σύστημα χορηγιών, με δυναμική αγορά οδηγών (οι οποίοι πλέον γερνάνε, βελτιώνονται, παραιτούνται, διαπραγματεύονται καλύτερα συμβόλαια κτλ.) και πλήθος νέων επιλογών στο σχεδιασμό μηχανικών μερών του αυτοκινήτου.

Αν είστε fan της F1 και σας αρέσουν τα παιχνίδια manager simulation, κατεβάστε το τώρα!

Motorsport Manager 2 – Τιμή: €4,49





Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 features:

BUILD YOUR RACING LEGACY

Guide your team from the bottom of the European Racing Series all the way to the top of the World Motorsport Championship.

A PERSISTENT, EVOLVING WORLD

The game world changes with you as you grow from season to season. Teams rise and fall. Drivers improve, age and retire. Dynamic contract negotiations and intelligent opposition keep you on your toes.

SPLIT-SECOND DECISIONS

You might have the best car on the grid, but success is won and lost on race day. Will your strategy win you the race, or could an ill-advised tyre change end in disaster?

MORE DEPTH THAN EVER BEFORE

With individual car part design, engine modes, extra tyre compounds, more downforce options, an expanded sponsorship system and more, Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 offers hour upon hour of deep, strategic and exciting gameplay.

