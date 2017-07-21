Pokemon GO: Στις 22 Ιουλίου το 1ο Legendary Event 

Η Niantic γιορτάζει το ένα έτος από την κυκλοφορία του Pokemon GO, ανακοινώνοντας με κάθε επισημότητα το πρώτο Legendary Event του τίτλου!

Οι παίχτες θα ενώσουν τις δυνάμεις τους για να εντοπίσουν τα Legendary Eggs που θα εμφανιστούν στα Gyms και θα προσπαθήσουν να κερδίσουν παντοδύναμα Legendary Pokemons όπως τα Moltres, Articuno και Zapdos ενώ στη συνέχεια θα έχουν την ευκαιρία να τα πιάσουν ώστε να τα προσθέσουν στη συλλογή τους! Στο σημείο αυτό η Niantic μας ενημερώνει πως τα Legendary Pokemon που πιάσουν οι παίκτες μπορούν να χρησιμοποιηθούν σε μάχες (Raid Bosses & Gym Battles) ωστόσο δεν θα μπορούν να αφεθούν σε Gyms ώστε να τα προστατέψουν από αντίπαλες ομάδες.

Το 1ο Legendary Event του Pokemon GO θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 22 Ιουλίου στο Grant Park, στο Σικάγο των Η.Π.Α., ενώ αργότερα μέσα στο καλοκαίρι, τα Legendary Raid Battles θα γίνουν διαθέσιμα σε ολόκληρο τον κόσμο!

Ακολουθεί η επίσημη ανακοίνωση της Niantic:



Trainers,

As part of our ongoing celebration of Pokémon GO’s one-year anniversary, we’re excited to reveal that Legendary Pokémon are nearly here! Soon, millions of Trainers around the world will be able to discover, battle, and catch these extremely rare and very powerful Pokémon.

As Trainers around the world go out and explore their neighborhoods in search of Pokémon and Raid Battles, they can keep an eye out for unique Legendary Eggs appearing at Gyms. If Trainers and their team are able to successfully defeat a Legendary Raid Boss, they’ll have the opportunity to catch a Legendary Pokémon of their own! While Legendary Pokémon will help them take on the toughest Raid Bosses and Gym Battles, they’re not willing to leave their Trainer’s side, so they can’t be left to defend Gyms.

On July 22, thousands of Trainers in Grant Park for Pokémon GO Fest and the millions of others around the world will be working together to unlock in-game bonuses for the entire Pokémon GO community. If they manage to catch enough Pokémon during the Pokémon GO Fest Challenge Windows, the first Legendary Pokémon will be revealed in Grant Park. If the Trainers in Chicago succeed in defeating the Legendary Pokémon, that Pokémon will start appearing in Raid Battles around the world, after Pokémon GO Fest.

Trainers everywhere can tune in to watch the action taking place in Grant Park live and join in the conversation using #PokemonGOFest on social media. Follow the official livestream on Twitch or YouTube for the latest news coming out of Pokémon GO Fest including Challenge Window updates, exclusive interviews, and the reveal of the first Legendary Pokémon!

It’s time for Trainers everywhere to start powering up their Pokémon for battle because there are many legendary adventures to come!

— The Pokémon GO team