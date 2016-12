Ο πνευματικός διάδοχος του GBA4iOS ονομάζεται Delta και ετοιμάζεται από τον ίδιο developer (βλ. Riley Testut).

Delta is an upcoming emulator for iOS devices that I have been working on for the past couple of years. Unlike GBA4iOS, Delta will not just emulate one (or two) systems; instead, Delta will emulate an array of game consoles, starting with Game Boy (Color), Game Boy Advance, Super Nintendo, and Nintendo 64. (Additionally, more consoles will be added in the future, so if you have any in particular you’d like to see added, please let me know in the comments or on Twitter.)