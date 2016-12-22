Pokemon GO: Τώρα και στο Apple Watch!

…και ΝΑΙ! Η στιγμή που όλοι οι κάτοχοι Apple Watch και παίκτες του Pokemon GO περιμένανε, έφτασε!

Το Pokemon GO είναι πλέον συμβατό με το Apple Watch, δίνοντας τη δυνατότητα στους παίκτες να απολαύσουν με έναν νέο τρόπο το παιχνίδι, διευκολύνοντας ενέργειες όπως η εύρεση Pokemon (λήψη notifications), ο εντοπισμός Pokestops και μάζεμα των αντικειμένων τους αλλά και καταμέτρηση βημάτων/μέτρων για την εκκόλαψη αυγών όπως και συγκέντρωση Candies με το Buddy Pokémon. Όλα αυτά, πλέον είναι διαθέσιμα μέσα από το Apple Watch με το Pokemon GO να συνεργάζεται ακόμη βαθύτερα με το λειτουργικό της Apple μιας και το κάθε παιχνίδι πλέον προσμετράται ως workout με αντίστοιχη ενημέρωση των Activity rings του Apple Watch!

Trainers,

Pokémon GO is now available on the Apple Watch! You will now be able to explore and experience the world around you directly from your wrist, whether you’re searching for wild Pokémon or trying to hatch the Pokémon originally discovered in the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games.

Apple Watch is particularly well suited to Pokémon GO as it seamlessly combines gameplay and imagination with getting exercise and exploring the real world. You can easily interact with Pokémon GO on Apple Watch, using quick taps to discover nearby Pokémon and collect items from PokéStops. Once you encounter a Pokémon, you can catch it from your iPhone. You can log your play sessions through the Apple Watch app as a Workout that will count toward your personal Activity rings, while also counting distance toward hatching Pokémon Eggs.

To recap the core features of Pokémon GO on Apple Watch, you’ll be able to

– Log each play session as a workout, with gameplay counting toward personal Activity rings

– Receive notifications about nearby Pokémon

– Count distance toward hatching Pokémon Eggs and receiving Candy with your Buddy Pokémon

– Receive notifications about PokéStops nearby and collect items from them

– Receive notifications when Eggs hatch and medals are awarded

This holiday season, experience Pokémon GO and the world around you in a whole new way on Apple Watch. It’s the perfect companion for bundled-up winter walks in the Northern Hemisphere and for fun summer activities in the Southern Hemisphere. And hey, what great timing you can get a head start on that New Year’s fitness resolution by having some fun now!

— The Pokémon GO team