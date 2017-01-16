Το επόμενης γενιάς iPhone θα διαθέτει πιστοποίηση αδιαβροχοποίησης IP68, σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες που δημοσιεύει το The Korea Herald.
Στην πιστοποίηση IP68 το “6” σημαίνει πως η συσκευή διαθέτει τον ανώτερο βαθμό προστασίας έναντι της σκόνης ενώ το “8” σημαίνει πως η συσκευή θα παρουσιάζει ακόμη μεγαλύτερη αντοχή στο νερό, σε σχέση με την πιστοποίηση IP67. Οι διαφορές μεταξύ IP67 & IP68, αν και μικρές δεν είναι αμελητέες ενώ η τελική διαφορά τους θα εξαρτηθεί από τον κατασκευαστή ο οποίος ορίζει στην πιστοποίηση IP68 το ακριβές βάθος άνω του ενός (1) μέτρου αλλά και τον μέγιστο χρόνο παραμονής στο υγρό (με ελάχιστο χρόνο τα 30 λεπτά).
Προστασία από στερεά σώματα (π.χ σκόνη)
|IP Code
|Protection
|Object size
|0
|No protection
|N/A
|1
|Protection from contact with any large surface of the body, such as the back of a hand, but no protection against deliberate contact with a body part, such as a finger
|Less than 50mm
|2
|Protection from fingers or similar objects
|Less than 12.5mm
|3
|Protection from tools, thick wires or similar objects
|Less than 2.5mm
|4
|Protection from most wires, screws or similar objects
|Less than 1mm
|5
|Partial protection from contact with harmful dust
|N/A
|6
|Protection from contact with harmful dust
|N/A
Προστασία από υγρό
|IP Code
|Protection
|Test duration
|Usage
|0
|No protection
|N/A
|N/A
|1
|Protection against vertically dripping water
|10 mins
|Light rain
|2
|Protection against vertically dripping water when device is tilted at an angle up to 15 degrees
|10 mins
|Light rain
|3
|Protection against direct sprays of water when device is tilted at an angle up to 60 degrees
|5 mins
|Rain and spraying
|4
|Protection from sprays and splashing of water in all directions.
|5 mins
|Rain, spraying and splashing
|5
|Protection from low pressure water projected from a nozzle with a 6.3mm diameter opening in any direction
|3 minutes from a distance of 3 meters
|Rain, splashing and direct contact with most kitchen/bathroom faucets
|6
|Protection from water projected in powerful jets from a nozzle with a 12.5mm diameter opening in any direction
|3 minutes from a distance of 3 meters
|Rain, splashing, direct contact with kitchen/bathroom faucets, outdoor use in rough sea conditions
|7
|Protected from immersion in water with a depth of up to 1 meter (or 3.2ft) for up to 30 mins
|30 mins
|Rain, splashing and accidental submersion
|8
|Protected from immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter (manufacturer must specify exact depth)
|Varies
|Rain, splashing and accidental submersion
Υπενθυμίζουμε πως τα iPhone 7 / Plus διαθέτουν πιστοποίηση IP67 (αντοχή σε βάθος 1 μέτρου για 30 λεπτά), ωστόσο αυτό δε σημαίνει πως θα πρέπει να τρέξετε να δοκιμάσετε την ανθεκτικότητα τους στο υγρό στοιχείο. Ο λόγος;
Όπως αναφέρει ξεκάθαρα η Apple:
Η επισκευή για ζημιά που προκλήθηκε από υγρό σε ένα iPhone ή iPod δεν καλύπτεται από την περιορισμένη εγγύηση ενός έτους της Apple ή από ένα πρόγραμμα AppleCare Protection Plan (APP).
Προσοχή λοιπόν. Το νέο σας iPhone 7 / Plus είναι ανθεκτικό απέναντι στο υγρό στοιχείο υπό περιορισμένες συνθήκες (1m μέχρι 30min) τις οποίες δεν θα πρέπει να υπερβείτε. Σε αντίθετη περίπτωση οι ζημιές που θα προκληθούν στην συσκευή σας θα είναι εκτός εγγύησης.
