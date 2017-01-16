0 No protection N/A N/A

1 Protection against vertically dripping water 10 mins Light rain

2 Protection against vertically dripping water when device is tilted at an angle up to 15 degrees 10 mins Light rain

3 Protection against direct sprays of water when device is tilted at an angle up to 60 degrees 5 mins Rain and spraying

4 Protection from sprays and splashing of water in all directions. 5 mins Rain, spraying and splashing

5 Protection from low pressure water projected from a nozzle with a 6.3mm diameter opening in any direction 3 minutes from a distance of 3 meters Rain, splashing and direct contact with most kitchen/bathroom faucets

6 Protection from water projected in powerful jets from a nozzle with a 12.5mm diameter opening in any direction 3 minutes from a distance of 3 meters Rain, splashing, direct contact with kitchen/bathroom faucets, outdoor use in rough sea conditions

7 Protected from immersion in water with a depth of up to 1 meter (or 3.2ft) for up to 30 mins 30 mins Rain, splashing and accidental submersion