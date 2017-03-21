Η Apple γιορτάζει τα 10 χρόνια ενεργής συμμετοχής στον αγώνα κατά του AIDS μέσω του προγράμματος (RED) με την κυκλοφορία ενός νέου special edition iPhone 7 / Plus (PRODUCT)RED!

Όπως δήλωσε ο Tim Cook, CEO της Apple:

Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands.