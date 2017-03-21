Η Apple γιορτάζει τα 10 χρόνια ενεργής συμμετοχής στον αγώνα κατά του AIDS μέσω του προγράμματος (RED) με την κυκλοφορία ενός νέου special edition iPhone 7 / Plus (PRODUCT)RED!
Όπως δήλωσε ο Tim Cook, CEO της Apple:
Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.
The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands.
Οι τιμές και οι διαθέσιμες χωρητικότητες του iPhone 7 (Product) RED, όπως ανακοινώθηκαν στο Αμερικανικό Apple store:
- iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED 128GB: $749
- iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED 256GB: $849
- iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED 128GB: $869
- iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED 256GB: $969
Το iPhone 7 / Plus (PRODUCT)RED θα είναι διαθέσιμο από τις 24 Μαρτίου στα Apple Stores, Apple Authorized Resellers και επιλεγμένους παρόχους κινητής τηλεφωνίας σε περισσότερες από 40 χώρες, ενώ οι χώρες που δεν θα βρίσκονται στο πρώτο κύμα αποστολών θα ακολουθήσουν τον Απρίλιο:
Both special edition models are available worldwide beginning Friday, March 24 and start shipping to customers by the end of March in the US and more than 40 countries and regions, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK and United Arab Emirates. Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India, Turkey and other countries will follow in April.
