Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition. Έρχεται μέσα στο καλοκαίρι στο App store, με γραφικά υψηλής ανάλυσης, 3 νέους χαρακτήρες (Poison, Ibuki και Dundley) που ανεβάζουν τους συνολικούς διαθέσιμους χαρακτήρες στους 25 και με υποστήριξη εξωτερικού MFi χειριστηρίου για μάχες μέχρι τελικής πτώσεως – είτε σε solo mode είτε εναντίον άλλων παιχτών!!!

Ακολουθεί το Δελτίο Τύπου της Capcom:



Capcom® Mobile, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, has today announced the development of Street Fighter® IV: Champion Edition for iOS devices. Building on the legacy of the previous best-selling iOS releases, Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition perfects the winning gameplay formula by offering higher resolution graphics, three new characters (Poison, Ibuki and Dundley) wide screen support for newer iOS devices and a host of updates and refinements.

Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition for iPhone is played in the classic Street Fighter 2D perspective with additional animated camera flourishes. A unique four-button “Visual Pad” control system allows players to execute moves through multiple key combinations and shortcuts. Hardcore players that demand more precision can take advantage of the game’s new MFi support by adding a physical controller like a Gamevice for the ultimate Street Fighter on-the-go experience.

Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition will feature twenty-five playable characters at release, including Ryu, E. Honda, Abel, M. Bison, Fei Long, Cammy and Dee Jay to name a few. Players can compete against the AI or against players from around the world via WiFi.