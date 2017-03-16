Την προηγούμενη εβδομάδα είχαμε την κυκλοφορία του 1942, του επικού arcade shoot ’em up της Capcom. Σήμερα, η Ιαπωνική εταιρεία δίνει σε κυκλοφορία μέσω του App store (και του Google Play) ένα ακόμη διαμαντάκι της χρυσής ιστορίας των platform games, το Ghosts ‘N’ Goblins!

Με αφορμή το λανσάρισμα, η Capcom προσφέρει το Ghosts ‘N’ Goblins με 50% έκπτωση (€0.99), επομένως, είναι μια καλή ευκαιρία να το αποκτήσετε τώρα!

Ghosts ‘N’ Goblins – Τιμή: €0,99

Ghosts ‘N’ Goblins features:

Boxers or…

Equip Sir Arthur with better weapons and armor by unlocking chests through the levels. Be careful! Armor disintegrates when hit. Make too many mistakes and you’ll be battling in your boxers.

Pit sword against tooth and claw. Battle a dragon, Cyclops and devils.

Master on of the most difficult platforms in gaming history and be one of the elite.

Multiple control options, optimized for mobile.

“Casual mode” has been adjusted for ease of play and “classic mode” follows the original specifications.

See how you compare against players from around the world.

Push you self to the edge and unlock achievements.

